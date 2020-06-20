Pattaya Dongtan beach benches set up for social distancing

Dongtan beach in Jomtien is slowly coming alive after the beach lockdown was eased three weeks ago. Beach bench operators have set up their benches and tables one to one and a half meters apart to comply with the new social distancing rules.







Food is allowed on the beach, but cooking is not. Moreover, alcoholic drinks are still prohibited on the beach.

Worapol Hompluem, a Dongtan beach bench operator, said the lockdown was too long but he and his family survived while they eagerly waited for the government to reopen the beaches so he and his friends could restart their businesses.

He said he’s obeying the ‘new normal’ order and is helping to keep his area clean at all times.

He said Pattaya and Jomtien never lose their charm, and many tourists still visit to relax on the beaches on weekends. Worapol’s customers are mostly visitors from Bangkok, as well as some of the foreigners stranded her during the pandemic.

He said they hire his benches and order just enough of his food and drinks to survive the day.











