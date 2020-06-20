Pattaya plant market lively after lockdown ease

Pattaya’s weekend plant market next to Mini Siam on Sukhumvit Road is now back in operation after months of shutdown due to the Coronavirus containment and social distancing control ordered by the government.







Plant lovers are returning to visit the market and shop for household decorations, trees and garden tools, making the market lively again. Many stalls have been adapted by offering organic products for people to cultivate at home for self-cooking during these hard times.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.











