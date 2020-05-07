Chonburi police to probe Frenchman’s claims of extortion, passport seizure by Pattaya cops

Chonburi police have opened an investigation into claims by an elderly Frenchman that Pattaya police extorted cash and seized his passport after an arrest for walking on the beach.







Pol. Maj. Gen. Prakan Prajong, commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, said a police committee will investigate details of the May 3 arrest of the unnamed, 80-year-old European who was taken into custody with several expat friends while sitting and chatting on Pattaya Beach in violation of the emergency decree.

The suspect allegedly that he had to pay 50,000-baht “bail” but was told the money would not be returned even after going to court. His passport was taken and he was charged 2,000 baht to be escorted home after the curfew took effect.

Prakan said investigators would speak with the Frenchman, his girlfriend, bail bondsman and connected officers to determine what actually happened.























