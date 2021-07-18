Pattaya businesses care for victims of the deadly pandemic

In their continued commitment to help the needy and suffering, owners of the Vanida Villa, Happiness Cafe, Yong Hua Steel and PVA Auto Car joined hands July 17 to distribute 120 food boxes, 10 cases of dried noodles, 200 loaves of bread, water, canned fish and milk to deprived people who are severely affected by the economic crash caused by the 4th wave of Covid-19 pandemic.







One of the benefactors, a business operator in the Pattaya-Naklua area said, “We have already distributed food and amenities thrice previously, but seeing that the Covid-19 situation has worsened rather than improved, we decided to get together again and organize one more major food distribution.”



Another entrepreneur said, “These are very critical times. We thought we were safe, but it turns out that through our own complacency and gross negligence, tens of thousands of people around us are getting critically ill and thousands more, including our friends and families are dying. It is indeed very sad.”







The business people believe that “though it will hurt, the government must take drastic measures to put a stop to the deadly spread of COVID-19 in Thailand.”

























