Pattaya protestors call Prayut ‘murderer’, demand resignation

Unable to rally in person, angry Thais rolled through Pattaya in motorcycles, cars and trucks to protest the government’s inept coronavirus control and vaccination policies.

Dubbing themselves “Thai Mai Ton,” or “Impatient Thais,” the group on July 17 demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.







Wanchalerm Kunsean, leader of the “red shirt” United Front of Democracy Against Dictatorship, led the caravan on Beach Road from Soi 6. Police stationed officers at Terminal 21 and on Second Road in South Pattaya to maintain order and check the cars’ participants for weapons and groups of more than five people.







Wanchalerm attacked the Prayut government’s management of the coronavirus epidemic and blasted him for leading the country into physical and economic ruin. The government’s failure to vaccinate the public quickly against Covid-19 and control the spread of the virus makes them murderers, he said.

Chonburi deputy police commander, Pol. Col. Thanawut Janjira, called on protestors to disperse, citing a reinstated junta-era emergency decree against large gatherings. The call was ignored and no arrests were made.

Protestors said arrests would not stop them and they continued to read a statement in front of Pattaya City Hall before breaking pots emblazoned with photos of Prayut then stepping on the shards.

At the end of the mobile protest, demonstrators gave away food boxes to the needy.





































