Only oysters separating Pattaya man from homelessness

He has sold nearly everything he owns to survive and now the only thing separating Saman Feungsub and his wife from homelessness is oysters.

Saman, who goes by “Boy,” is American-Thai and has lived in Pattaya for 13 years operating a seafood restaurant in Jomtien Beach. But the restaurant has been closed since 2020’s coronavirus lockdown and he’s now traveling around Jomtien selling fresh oysters.







In the past 16 months, Saman has sold off four motorbikes and cars and borrowed money to survive. Finally, he and his wife sold nearly all their possessions to invest in oysters with hopes that directly selling and delivering shellfish might keep them afloat.



At first he sold in Pattaya, but now there are so few people there he doesn’t bother. So Saman sticks to traveling around Jomtien where there are still some Thai tourists and foreign expats.

Saman prays that the government will get the Covid-19 crisis under control and quickly vaccinate the public against the virus before he runs out of money.

Anyone interested in ordering fresh oysters can call Saman at 066-114-9492.



















