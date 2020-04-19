Negative pressure beds donated to COVID-19 frontline hospital in Pattaya

As the coronavirus pandemic takes a firm grip of people’s senses and fears, hundreds of thousands of people are stepping forward to offer assistance in various ways.







Some people give cash, a lot of people give food and necessities to the needy. Others donate hand sanitizing gel and face masks to the general public while those who can afford more give ventilators and other sophisticated medical equipment to hospitals and medical centers who are in dire need of these supplies.

There is even a shortage of personnel protective equipment (PPE) which is vital to protect medical personnel from getting infected by the very people they are risking their own lives to save. We read that in some countries, nurses and medical staff have to use plastic raincoats or worse still cut up black garbage bags to wear as protection.

There is one piece of medical equipment that is also vital for treating patients that are infected with the coronavirus. This is the mobile negative pressure beds.

The mobile negative pressure bed is a special bed in which the patient is transported when moved from either an ambulance or within the hospital itself. Enclosed bed isolates the patients and prevents the spread of COVID-19 and at the same time and protects medical personnel when they treat a suspected infectious person.

On April 16, Warakorn Wiriyaphan, Vice Chairman of Board of Directors of the Sanctuary of Truth donated 2 mobile negative pressure beds valued at 128,400 baht to Dr. Chanchai Limthongchai, Deputy Director of the Banglamung Hospital, Pattaya.

This government hospital is on the frontline of the fight to treat and prevent COVID-19 cases in the Pattaya-Banglamung area and all suspected cases are brought there first for tests and treatment.

In addition, 1000 washable cloth face masks and other medical supplies were also presented to the hospital for use by the medical staff and also to be distributed to the public.









