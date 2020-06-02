Massage parlor in Bangkok given safeguard guidelines

BANGKOK– Department of Health and Department of Health Service Support inspected massage parlors in Sukhumvit area.







Dr.Panpimol Wupulakorn Director-General of Department of Health and officers from Department of Health Service Support went to “Let’s Relax” massage parlor at Sukhumvit 39 to inspect the measures of massage businesses that have opened since 1st of June.

The measures for massage businesses require employees to wear a mask, a face shield, and a clean uniform. Avoid conversation more than necessary during service. After a service, bedsheets, pillow covers, used clothes, and other tools must be carefully removed and cleaned, and avoid shaking a towel that may cause a spread.

If the clients are found with a wound, the massage parlor should avoid providing a service. And for the clients, they must wear a mask at all time in the shop and follow the instructions.

After a service, clients should wash their hands with soap or hand sanitizers and take a bath and change their clothes when arriving at home.(NNT)












