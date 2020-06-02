Lottery sellers and street vendors in Thailand in need of spaces, locations

BANGKOK– Lottery sellers and street vendors met with a PMO Minister, asking for government assistance and remedies for the disruptions they are suffering as a result of the State of Emergency.







Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop held talks with lottery and street vendor representatives, who are affected by the extension of the State of Emergency.

Lottery vendors with disabilities raised their concerns after not being able to sell tickets due to COVID-19 restrictions, with some still having to pay rent for their sales space.





Some of them have complained about charges made by government agencies against overpriced lottery tickets, claiming they had to purchase lottery tickets at prices which are already more expensive. They have asked to government to provide aid, seeing themselves as an SME cluster affected by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, street vendors have asked the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to allow them to operate at 26 locations, as opposed to the current 3 locations.

City hall has clarified that these restrictions are imposed due to traffic and hygiene issues, as well as illicit leasing and permit transfer to other vendors.

The PMO Minister said he will forward outcome and suggestions from the meeting to the Prime Minister, in order to draft appropriate aid measures.(NNT)











