Koh Tao punishes tourists without masks with push-ups

SURAT THANI- Koh Tao authorities have been punishing tourists, who were caught not wearing masks, by making them do push-ups and jumping jacks.

In Koh Thao, Surat Thani province, Mr. Nopparit Chamnanrit, Deputy District Chief and Mr. Kobchai Saowalak, Subdistrict headman, together with policemen and local officers, set up a COVID-19 checkpoint at the junction near Koh Tao pier.







They found that some tourists and Thai nationals were not wearing masks when going outside. This required the authorities to stress the importance of such protection.

The officers penalized people without masks by ordering to do 20 push-ups and 20 jumping jacks. This form of punishment astonished those watching and people in the area said they approved because it was mild and amusing. After the exercise, the authorities gave a face mask to each person. (NNT)











