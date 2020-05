BANGKOK, May 13 – Thailand reported zero new infections of coronavirus cases in the 24 hours and no new deaths.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the total cases remain at 3,017 and the death toll at 56.







The CCSA spokesman, Dr. Thaweesin Wissanuyothin said 2,844 patients fully recovered and 117 cases are being treated in hospitals.

He urged Thai people to remain vigilant and keep guard up against the virus rebound. (TNA)