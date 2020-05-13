Pattaya hot and cloudy with thundershowers, max temp 40°C with low tides

Pattaya City and Eastern Part Weather

Cloudy with isolated thundershowers mostly in PrachinBuri, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat and Sakaeo. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 34-38 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers areas.







During 13 – 16 May, hot to very hot. Isolated thundershower. Minimum temperature 25-28°C. Maximum temperature 35-40°C. Southeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thunderstorm areas. During 17 – 19 May, hot to very hot. Isolated thundershower. Minimum temperature 24-28 °C. Maximum temperature 33-39°C. Southwesterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meter and above 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.

