Pattaya hot and cloudy with thundershowers, max temp 40°C with low tides

By Pattaya Mail
Jomtien Beach, Pattaya City, Chonburi Province.
Pattaya City and Eastern Part Weather
Cloudy with isolated thundershowers mostly in PrachinBuri, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat and Sakaeo. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 34-38 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers areas.



During 13 – 16 May, hot to very hot. Isolated thundershower. Minimum temperature 25-28°C. Maximum temperature 35-40°C. Southeasterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thunderstorm areas. During 17 – 19 May, hot to very hot. Isolated thundershower. Minimum temperature 24-28 °C. Maximum temperature 33-39°C. Southwesterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meter and above 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.

Pattaya City 7 days Weather Forecast.
Eastern Part 4 Weeks Weather Forecast.
