A guide to inter-provincial travel in Thailand under COVID-19 control measures

Bangkok – Following the second phase for easing the COVID-19 restrictions from 17 May onwards, Thailand has seen an increasing number of businesses and activities resume operations including interprovincial bus services to Thailand's North, Northeast and East starting from 18 May.







To continue to be a part of the country’s effective disease control measures, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to remind all travelers to follow instructions from the Department of Land Transport as per the following.

Plan for interprovincial travel in advance and factors in extra travelling time.

Buy or book bus tickets in advance.

Avoid buying tickets at the bus stations.

Register the travel plan online at web.dlt.go.th/t8/ (currently in Thai only).

Complete the T.8 form, including personal and health information, to allow health officials to keep track for medical checks.

Wear a surgical or cloth mask throughout the journey, and frequently wash hands.

Do not get off outside the designated stations.





The rules apply for interprovincial bus services on the Northern, Northeastern and Eastern routes, which started from 18 May.

For interprovincial bus services to Thailand’s South, The Transport Co., Ltd. has announced an extension of the temporary suspension until 30 June in accordance with the extended state of emergency.

For more information, please contact The Transport Co., Ltd. Call Centre 1490 (24 hours), or visit the website: www.transport.co.th, or follow the Facebook Page: borkorsor99. For bus schedules and ticketing, please visit www.busticket.in.th. – 29 May, 2020. (tatnews.org)












