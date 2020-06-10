Inter-provincial bus company to apply for ‘Amazing Thailand SHA’ certification

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently join an activity initiated by the Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health to campaign for safety and health practices to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infections.







Dr. Danai Teewanda, Deputy Director – General, Department of Health, led a delegation to meet with the management and staff of Nakhonchai Air Bus Company to provide knowledge on the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration: SHA certification project.

Nakhonchai Air is in the process of applying for the Amazing Thailand SHA certification. The names of the SHA certified establishments, as well as any other essential information are available via www.tourismthailand.org/thailandsha. For more information, E-mail: [email protected]; Official Line: @thailandsha

Nakhonchai Air, also known as NCA, is one of the large-sized bus companies headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. It offers a wide range of luxury bus services from Bangkok to the North and Northeast of Thailand, including Khon Kaen, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nong Khai and Ubon Ratchathani, to name only few. (tatnews.org)











