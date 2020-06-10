Phuket reopens beaches to public amid monsoon and hygienic guidelines, hotels to follow

Phuket has reopened its beaches to the public from Tuesday following two months of closure to contain Covid-19.

The island province has no new infections for 16 days in a row, so it opened all beaches in further easing of its lockdown measures.







Visitors are required to abide by social regulations and disease control measures on beaches and public spaces.

Phuket deputy governor Supote Rodrueang na Nongkhai said the province also allowed hotel businesses to reopen but operators are preparing for service resumption under the new normal practices and some hotels are being renovated.

They are expected to be ready for reopening in July.

Life guards and municipal officials have been deployed to the beaches to give instructions to tourists, who are required to wear face masks and avoid activities with potential risk of disease transmission.

Business operators and food vendors on Patong beach were given hygiene guidelines by local authorities in providing service to beachgoers.





Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup allayed concerns of crowded beaches after reopening, saying that the outbreaks continue in many countries, where travel restrictions remain in place.

She said she did not expect the large number of tourists in Phuket even though Phuket Airport would reopen.

Local authorities now paid attention to travelling in groups and doing activities, which could pose risks of spreading coronavirus, she added. (TNA)











