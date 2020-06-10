Thailand plans to completely lift lockdown, curfew, and ban on international travel on July 1

Bangkok – Thailand’s Department of Health (DOH), Ministry of Public Health is recommending curbs on the number of visitors at popular tourist spots to avoid a second wave of COVID-19 transmissions as the Royal Thai Government considers how to resume more business activities ahead of schedule.







After months of sheltering in place, visitors have already begun visiting Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri province, which opened on Monday after closing for two months to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

DOH Director-General Dr. Panpimol Wipulakorn said that even though some restrictions on domestic travel have been relaxed, travellers should adopt appropriate practices and maintain social distancing in addition to safety precautions; such as, wearing masks and regular handwashing wherever they go.

The DOH is collaborating with the relevant agencies to establishment guidelines for public health at tourist attractions and beaches. Tourists numbers will be limited and spaced at an appropriate distance. Water activities will also be limited with fewer allowed on banana boats, speed boats, and rubber hoops.



The most important thing is the tourists must strictly adhere to the location guidelines and wear a mask at all times on the beach, wash their hands frequently, refrain from shouting when swimming, and maintaining spacing of one to two metres both on land and in water. Those who feel sick with fever, coughing, sneezing, and nasal discharge should refrain from visiting tourist sites and see a doctor.

Public employees must wear a face shield and gloves with handwashing stations or gel available. Public washrooms will be cleaned at least every two hours.

Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, Spokesperson for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said that businesses and activities which can give assurances that they have plans to prevent virus transmission will be allowed to reopen ahead of schedule in the final phase of the COVID-19 lockdown.

He added that the CCSA is also discussing the fourth and final phase of the relaxation of businesses and activities that are considered in the highest risk category; such as, pubs, bars, discos, and event venues.



Dr. Taweesilp quoted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as saying that any businesses or attractions with plans to prevent transmission may reopen ahead of schedule, which will effectively lead to a complete reopening of the country.

The government plans to completely lift the lockdown on all businesses and activities on 1 July, across the country. This includes lifting interprovincial travel restrictions as well as ending the emergency decree and curfew. The emergency decree, which was invoked on 26 March to deal with the outbreak, will end 30 June, as will the ban on international travel.












