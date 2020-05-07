Masseuse, 27, returns from Russia recorded new COVID-19 case in Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand recorded one more case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection andone new death on Wednesday.







Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the new case was a woman aged 27 who was a masseuse in Buri Ram province. She returned from Russia and was brought to quarantine right away.

Her case raised the total of COVID-19 patients in the country to 2,989 who were recorded in 68 provinces.







The death case was a 69-year-old Australian man who worked as a hotel manager in Phang-nga province. He had asthma. The death toll increased to 55.

Over the past 24 hours, 14 patients recovered, raising the total of recovery cases to 2,761. Meanwhile, 173 patients were at hospitals.

Dr Taweesin said that 40 earlier suspected cases in Yala province tested negative for COVID-19. (TNA)

















