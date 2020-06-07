Stanley Rees on fire at Pattavia

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

On Tuesday 2nd June we went to Pattavia. It was an overcast day and not too hot. The course was in good shape, but we there wasn’t much roll in the fairways after the rain in the night before. The greens were slower than normal, but difficult as always. We enjoyed playing there, it was had been 3 months since we played there the last time.







Stan Rees was in good shape and we couldn’t make it difficult for him. He won with 40 Stableford points. Dan Garvey came second with 36 points and Ty Anderson third with 36 points.

Near pins: Willem Lasonder, Dave Smith, Ty Anderson and Dan Garvey.

On Thursday 4th June our venue was The Emerald. It was again an overcast day and we were lucky that the rain stayed away. The course was in good condition with different speed of the greens on the front nine and back nine. Today the carts were compulsory; a little bit disappointing for our regular walkers.

We had an exciting game with close results. Neil Harvey kept his head cool and won with 38 Stableford points. Second was Tim Knight with 36 points and third Dan Garvey with 34 points.

Near pins: Jonathan Pratt (2x), Dave Smith and Rosaleen Garvey.











