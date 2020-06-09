Strict regulations on social distancing, garbage control on Thai beaches

BANGKOK– Images of beaches overflowing with tourists have caused concern about the COVID-19 outbreak. The PM has stressed that related authorities must strictly maintain measures, such as screening and social distancing.







Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat, spokesperson for the PM’s office revealed that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered authorities responsible for beaches to ensure tourists can do all activities without causing congestion or the possibility of COVID-19 spreading.

Tourists can relax and have a meal with their families. Beach and water sports can be played in specific areas. However, the number of tourists must be limited.

The PM also asked the Ministries of Interior and Tourism and Sports, local authorities and business owners to manage garbage in the areas. General Prayut assured that the government does not prohibit any activities, but asked everyone to adapt to the new normal. (NNT)











