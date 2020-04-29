Enough food available during Emergency State in Thailand

BANGKOK – Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalemchai Sri-on has confirmed that consumers will have enough food although the government extends the state of emergency to cope with the coronavirus disease 2019 for another month next month.







He said he ordered senior officials at his ministry including concerned director-general to ensure efficient transport of farm products to nationwide destinations.

“There were shortages of some food because people were highly worried. But now the situation gradually improves. Thailand is the main source of farm products, so consumer products will not run out,” he said.



The minister said that he ordered subordinates to integrate information about demand and supply from relevant parties including markets, factories, agricultural cooperatives and modern trade outlets to guarantee adequate supply of food at the local level.

His instruction also covered online sales as people placed more online orders for food and farm products while working from home, he said.

Mr Chalermchai added that it was necessary to help farmers affected from COVID-19 and drought. (TNA)

















