Temples in Thailand asked to cancel religious activities on Visakha Bucha Day

BANGKOK – Prime Minister’s Office Minister Thewan Liptapanlop asked for cooperation from Buddhist temples to cancel religious activities on Visakha Bucha Day, which falls on May 6.







A “Wien Tien” candle-lit procession where devotees walk three times around the ordination hall should be cancelled to prevent social gatherings. However, if Buddhists go to make merit, they are asked to keep social distancing, he said.

The Cabinet on Tuesday rejected a proposal by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to cancel all four public holidays in May including Visakha Bucha Day due to coronavirus concerns but asking people to stay home to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.







As restaurants remain closed to sit-down customers under the emergency decree, which will be extended for another month, they are still offering takeaway and delivery services.

Thewan together with Prasit Chalermwuttisak, Secretary General of the Office of the Consumer Protection Board inspected food delivery services in Bang Khae district to ensure safety for customers.

He found that restaurant operators and delivery riders comply with hygiene standards.

Food delivery riders clean their bags, containing food before and after service. Restaurants provide alcohol gel and stick to social distancing guidelines in organizing queues. Employees working at restaurants have to undergo thermal screening, wear masks and gloves. They are required to wash their hands frequently.

The government is considering relaxation of restrictions to allow some businesses, including restaurants to reopen for table service.

If restaurants will be opened, Thewan said all restaurants have to conduct thermal scanning on customers, provide alcohol hand sanitizer.

Chefs and staff have to wear masks, gloves and face shields while seats must be arranged to enable safe distancing for customers. (TNA)

















