Bangkok to reopen 8 kinds of places

BANGKOK – The communicable disease committee of Bangkok resolved to reopen eight types of places earlier locked down to curb the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Pongsakorn Kwanmuang, spokesman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), said the earlier imposed lockdown measure would last until tomorrow, so the BMA proposed to the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) that it reopen eight categories of places.

According to him, restaurants will reopen with customers seated 1.5 meters apart and will not sell alcoholic beverages.

Markets including flea ones can sell all kinds of their products as usual.

Exercise facilities will reopen for the activities that will not result in crowd gatherings. They include running, walking, badminton, tennis and table tennis. Sports of team players are prohibited.

Parks will reopen for exercise and relaxation but visitors will be banned from grouping.

Barbers and hairdressers can only cut, wash and dry hair and must clean and sanitize their shops every two hours. Customers must make appointments and will not wait for their queue at shops. Service providers will wear face masks and face shields.







Grooming shops and pet clinics and hospitals will allow each owner to bring only one pet at a time and be cleaned and disinfected every two hours.

General clinics and hospitals as well as golf courses and driving ranges will reopen.

"Places of the eight categories must be subject to strict disease control measures including body temperature checks, face masks, hand wash and 1.5-2 meter social distancing. Failing to comply, they will be shut down immediately," Pol Capt Pongsakorn said.



The date of the reopening would be up to the decision of CCSA because the BMA did not want people from other provinces to flock into such places in Bangkok, he said.

The BMA would also wait for the government's policy on the currently suspended sales of alcoholic drinks, he said. (TNA)


















