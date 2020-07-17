Covid tests negative for 1,247 people in Rayong after infected Egyptian risky visit

The second round of Covid-19 tests has found no infection among 1,247 Rayong residents so far.

The mass Covid testings came after an infected Egyptian soldier had visited places during a stopover in Thailand between July 8-11.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The Director-General of the Disease Control Department, Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said the proactive testing for Covid-19 was conducted on 1,257 people on July 15.

He said 1,247 tested negative to the virus and five persons are waiting for the test results to be known Friday afternoon.

He suggested people to follow good hygiene by wearing masks, frequently washing their hands and keeping social distancing that would cut risk of transmission and infection.

Mask wearing significantly reduces the risk of viral transmission to only 1.5 per cent, he said. (TNA)











