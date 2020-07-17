Three more Covid -19 confirmed cases on flight from Sudan

Thailand reported three new imported cases of Covid-19, who returned from Sudan.

Dr.Taweesin Wissanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said that the new infections were those, who travelled from Sudan on the same flight with the infected daughter of a Sudanese diplomat.







The three new confirmed cases were women, aged between 22-28 years old, who were in state quarantine in Chonburi.

Earlier, 12 persons on the flight were confirmed infected.

Globally, Thailand ranked 101st in the number of coronavirus cases.

The total cases in the country were brought to 3,239 and 85 coronavirus patients are being treated at hospitals. There were no new deaths. (TNA)











