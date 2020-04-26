COVID-19 infects 53 on Saturday with one more death added in Thailand 

BANGKOK – Thailand recorded 53 new patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) including 42 quarantined migrants in Songkhla province while one more patient who had been in close contact with infected family members died.







Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said the new 53 cases raised the total to 2,907 while the death toll increased to 51. Fifty-seven patients recovered and the total of recovery cases went up to 2,547.

The 53 new cases included 11 patients identified through normal screenings. Forty-two others were found with pre-emptive case finding tests and were migrant workers quarantined in Sadao district of Songkhla. The infected migrants comprised 34 from Myanmar, three from Vietnam, two from Malaysia and one each from Cambodia, Yemen and India.

Loading…

All the migrant workers remained healthy and showed mild symptoms. They would undergo lung X-rays and be monitored closely, Dr Taweesin said.

The migrant workers were found through random tests as ordered by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as he learned about massive infection among migrant workers in Singapore, he said.

The new death case was a Thai man laborer aged 48. He had been in close contact with three infected family members. His younger brother worked at an entertainment venue in Thong Lor area of Bangkok, Dr Taweesin said. (TNA)









Loading…



