Thailand’s Universities accept discount policy to reduce tuition fees worries

BANGKOK – The management of 52 universities agree with a government request to cut tuition fees and offer instalments to help students during the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

They responded to the announcement of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation on March 12 asking universities under its supervision to cut fees they collect from students to relieve the financial burdens of students and parents in the upcoming semester.

Fifty-two universities have announced their agreement to do so. They have different measures to help students financially. For example, Bansomdej chaopraya Rajabhat University cuts tuition fees by 20% and Thammasat University extends the deadline for payment until Aug 9. (TNA)









