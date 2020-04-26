Bangkok deploys mobile kitchen serving 300 food boxes a day

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration launched its mobile kitchen that produces 300 food boxes a day to help people affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







BMA permanent secretary Silpasuay Raweesangsoon introduced the mobile kitchen serving food to people at Wat Phai Tan community and its vicinity in Phaya Thai district.

She said that the food truck would be serving one meal comprising 300 food boxes a day and would visit places in all 50 districts of the capital.

She also invited donors to contact the BMA or its district offices so that officials would plan orderly handout activities for them.

Mrs Silpasuay said the BMA was surveying people affected by COVID-19 and they fell into many categories. (TNA)









