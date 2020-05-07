Walking in public parks is the best exercise during COVID-19 pandemic

At the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, M.D., CCSA Spokesperson, responded to the media questions, gist of which is as follows:







CCSA Spokesperson emphasized that businesses/services that are not complying with COVID-19 measures will be subject to legal penalties despite the relaxation announced by the Government. The penalty is meant to remind everyone that they still need to cooperate in a bid to minimize the chance for disease spread which could harm selves, families, and society. Negligence may also lead to non-legal sanction and penalty, for example, in the case of a village head in Sikao district (Trang province) who effectively penalized passerby at local road checkpoints who did not wear masks by ordering them to do the pushups and slap jumps.

CCSA Spokesperson also warned vendors, service providers who have not properly worn their face masks, i.e., not covering both nose and mouth that they may transmit or be transmitted the disease through tiny droplets of saliva ejected when speaking, and urged the vendors to strictly comply with the COVID-19 measures.







He also advised, following the reopening of parks, that the best exercise method during the COVID-19 situation is mask-wearing walking. The Department of Health has also issued a warning that one should not wear mask, especially the n95 ones, when running, otherwise they would not receive sufficient oxygen. They also have to keep distance of at least 10 meters from other runners because small droplets will be ejected from shallow or mouth breathing. (Thaigov.go.th)

















