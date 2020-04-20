Chonburi reports no new COVID-19 cases on April 20

Chonburi Public Health Office reported at 8 a.m. today (April 20) that the number of accumulated coronavirus (COVID-19) cases is now staying at 85. Among them 21 are being treated in hospitals. 62 recovered and returned home. 2 were previously reported dead, including 1 Russia and 1 French. No new infections were reported.







Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai asks all of the people to comply with the provincial health regulations and immediately report to medical officials nearest to you in your area if you are found with symptoms suspected to be from the virus contraction such as high fever, cough, or any respiratory difficulties. He also urged people to stay home as much as possible and follow the government’s measures very strictly. He said people should wash hands often and keep their places cleaned at all times. He said for those who need to go out of their houses they should keep up with the physical or social distancing measure and wear a facemask. Some restrictions would be eased depending onour provincial situation within the coming weeks, the governor said. (CPRD)











