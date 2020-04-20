Thailand-Mongolia to forge comprehensive and tangible cooperation

H.E. Mr. Tugsbilguun Tumurkhuleg, Ambassador of Mongolia to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on occasion of his completion of tenure. Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed gist of the meeting as follows:







The Prime Minister thanked the Ambassador for his significant role in promoting relations between Thailand and Mongolia, especially economic cooperation, as seen in the mutual trade value which has doubled according to the target mutually set 4 years ago. He also commended the Mongolian Government for effective preventive measures against COVID-19 which shows in a very few numbers of infected patients in the country. The Prime Minister expressed hopes that the incoming Ambassador would further forge mutual relations and cooperation in a tangible manner.

The Ambassador expressed appreciation toward the Thai Government and the Prime Minister, and affirmed that the incoming Ambassador would continue to play an active and constructive role in promoting relations between Thailand and Mongolia.

Both parties were of the view that the two countries have potentials for further cooperation, and were pleased with the launch of Mongolian direct flights to Bangkok which will significantly contribute to the economic and tourism cooperation, as well as people-to people relations, after COVID-19 situation eases. (Thaigov.go.th)











