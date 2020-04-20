Mental health of animals at Songkhla Zoo focused under COVID-19 lockdown

Songkhla Zoo says it is fully caring for its animals, despite being closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, with an emphasis on keeping animals relaxed and free of stress.





Staff at Songkhla Zoo continue to feed tigers, panthers and lions using frozen meat, hanging cuts from trees to prompt the big cats to exercise and stimulating their basic instincts. The frozen meat was also chosen to help cool the cats.

Long-time zoo resident Nancy, an orangutan, is being fed sugary drinks with frozen lychee to keep her cool and amused.

The Director of Songkhla Zoo, Chalermwut Kasetsomboon, indicated that almost all food served to animals during the summer months is frozen, to avoid them becoming stressed by the heat. He pointed out that keeping the animals amused is particularly important as the COVID-19 situation has necessitated the zoo’s closure. The facility is seeking ways to improve the quality of life for the animals as well as new regimes to keep them occupied and strong.(NNT)











