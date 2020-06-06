Chiang Mai school examination under strict disease control to curb COVID-19

CHIANG MAI –Over 600 students took the examination for the admission of Mathayom 1 students today. They were strictly screened at the entrance of the school. Five students were allowed to enter the place at a time and parents had to wait outside.







Students had their body temperatures checked and washed their hand with alcohol gel. Their seats were placed 1.5 meters apart and the number of students was limited at 15 in each classroom.

The director of the school said that the measures were imposed to reduce the risk of disease transmission although Chiang Mai had not logged a new case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

All students had to wear face masks; otherwise, they would not be allowed to sit for the examination. Any student with a fever would sit in an isolated room, the director said. About 300 students would take the admission examination for the Mathayom 4 level at the school tomorrow. (TNA)











