Phuket Governor, foreign diplomats meet over Covid-19

PHUKET – Foreign diplomats in Phuket have met the governor of the island province to discuss the latest development of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the province where no new cases have been reported for over a month.







Governor PakpongTawipat held the meeting with diplomatic corps of 16 countries at Phuket provincial hall on Friday to update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Phuket and the Thai government’s rehabilitation plan.



According to Mr. Pakpong, there have been 227 coronavirus cases in Phuket. All of them have recovered and already been discharged from hospitals.

The Governor said the provincial administration had assisted nearly 3,000 foreigners from 24 countries to return home during the crisis. (TNA)











