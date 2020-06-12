Breaking News: Thailand to lift curfew June 15

BREAKING NEWS!

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spearheaded by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, this afternoon has announced the lifting of the night curfew taking effect from June 15. People can now travel freely within the country without any time restriction. Nevertheless, the CCSA said the air, sea, and land international travels at this period are still under strict health precautionary control under the required measures by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand.

More details of 4th phase businesses relaxation to follow…












