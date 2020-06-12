Thailand lifts curfew, alcohol allowed in restaurants; pubs, bars and karaoke remain closed

BANGKOK – Thailand will lift the night curfew, imposed nationwide effective on June 15 when the fourth round of easing business restrictions will also begin, said a spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).







However, restrictions on travelling in and out of the country remain in place, said CCSA spokesman, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin.

He said schools with less than 120 students, exhibition halls, music concerts, playgrounds, amusement parks, sports competitions without spectators can resume with social distancing rules.

Alcohol sales will be allowed in dine-in restaurants while pubs, bars and karaoke outlets will remain closed.

Crew limit for film and TV production will be increased to a maximum of 150 persons.

Thailand on Friday reported four new cases of Covid-19, raising the total cases to 3,129. All new infections were found in state quarantine, the CCSA spokesman said.

The death toll remains at 58. The total recovery cases were recorded at 2,987 and 84 patients are being treated at hospitals.

All new cases were Thai returnees from India and were placed in state quarantine in Chonburi. They were asymptomatic but tested positive to the coronavirus. (TNA)











