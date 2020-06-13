Huawei ready to take part in 5G development in Thailand

BANGKOK – Chinese tech giant Huawei expresses its readiness to take part in 5G development in Thailand.

Huawei Technologies Thailand CEO Abel Deng met Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday to donate 500,000 face masks for the fight against the coronavirus.

Deng informed Prayut that the company’s plan for 5G network development including 5G Ecosystem Innovation Center project, according to government spokeswoman Naruemon Pinyosinwat.







Ms Naruemon said the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for Huawei’s willingness to cooperate with Thailand in telecommunication development as the country aimed to become the leader in digital technology in the region.(TNA)











