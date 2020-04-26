The Rajaprajanugroh Foundation under Royal Patronage donates aerosol boxes to health care workers

NAKHON SAWAN – The Rajaprajanugroh Foundation under Royal Patronage has donated aerosol boxes to health care workers, who are on the front line in the battle against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







In Nakhon Sawan, provincial governor Adthaporn Singhawichai, in his capacity as the provincial chairman of the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation, presented 45 aerosol boxes to public health physicians as well as directors of Sawanpracharak Hospital and district hospitals in the province. Due to the widespread effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation has recognized that these medical supplies will help prevent shortages and ensure the safety of health care workers, who are treating patients with the disease.

In Samut Songkhram, provincial governor CharasBunnasa presided over a ceremony to hand out aerosol boxes to public health representatives in the province and directors of Somdej Phra Phutthaloetla, Amphawa and Napalai hospitals. The Samut Songkhram Provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation used funds provided by the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation to purchase the medical supplies, which will be given to health care providers, who are treating COVID-19 patients.

At the Kamphaeng Phet Provincial Public Health Office in Kamphaeng Phet province, the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation, in compliance with His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua’s royal policy to provide medical supplies to hospitals, donated medical supplies to local public health officials and the director of Kamphaeng Phet Hospital. They will be given to physicians, nurses and medical personnel, who are looking after COVID-19 patients. The Governor of Kamphaeng Phet, Chaowalit Saeng-uthai, attended the handover ceremony of medical supplies.(NNT)









