Pork and Bell Peppers

This is a typical stir-fry and quite easy to prepare and cook. The recipe is originally from a Korean stir-fry. As with all stir-fries, be careful not to overcook.

Cooking Method

Flatten the pork and then cut the pork into thin bite-sized slices. Wash and remove seeds from inside of the bell peppers and then cut into thin strips.







Mix the corn flour with two tablespoons of cold water and set aside.

In the wok, heat the oil and stir-fry the pork strips for two minutes. Then add onion, garlic and bell peppers and stir-fry for three minutes.

Add 250 ml boiling water, add salt and soy sauce and cook for one minute. Now slowly add the corn flour mixture to thicken the liquid in the wok and slowly cook for another three minutes.

Pour into a warmed serving dish and garnish with chopped coriander or spring onion.











