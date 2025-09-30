House for Sale) Baan Pattaya 6 – in Huay Yai

Baan Pattaya 6 is located on Huay Yai Road in the quiet East Pattaya area, offering a convenient location not far from the city center. Surrounded by amenities such as local markets, convenience stores, restaurants, pharmacies, and more, it provides a luxurious lifestyle for those who appreciate the finer things in life. Just minutes from Highway 7, less than 10 minutes from the French International School, and only a 25-minute drive to Pattaya City, this community offers both comfort and accessibility. The village features facilities including a swimming pool, sauna, garden, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, underground electricity, and 24-hour security with an access control system. This spacious single-storey house features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, situated on a 487 sqm land plot with 105 sqm of usable area. It comes fully furnished and includes a European kitchen, a cozy dining area, a comfortable living room, a washing machine, a storage room, a dedicated BBQ and outdoor activity space, a beautifully landscaped garden with a spacious lawn, a private chlorine swimming pool (3×5 meters), and covered parking. This house is available for sale in company name and is ready to move in!







Baan Pattaya 6 – 2 bed 2 bath in Huay Yai (PP11396) (2025-05-20)

Modern 2-Bedroom Home in Baan Pattaya 6

Located in Huay Yai near Highway 7

Stylish single-storey design

Spacious outdoor living area

Fully furnished

Company ownership

Sale Price: ฿ 10.9 m / $ 327k / € 293k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]

































