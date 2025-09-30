(House for Sale) Private House – in East Pattaya

This beautiful private pool villa is tucked away in a quiet area of East Pattaya, near Mabprachan Lake. It is surrounded by restaurants, parks, convenience stores, and various amenities. Conveniently located just off Highways 7 and 36, it is only 10 minutes from Regent International School and 20-minute drive from Pattaya City. This perfect 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom villa offers 250 sqm of living space on a 596 sqm plot of land. Each bedroom comes with an en-suite bathroom. The villa is fully furnished, featuring a dining area with a European kitchen, a spacious living room with a relaxing area, a private mezzanine for reading, a saltwater pool, a washing machine, a storage room, and covered parking. This house is available for sale under company ownership and is move-in ready.







Private House – 3 bed 4 bath in East Pattaya (PP11071) (2025-05-20)

Spacious 3-Bedroom Pool Villa near Mabprachan Lake

Prime location close to Mabprachan Lake

Large 596 sqm land plot with private swimming pool

High ceilings and airy open-plan living

Beautiful modern furnishings and equipment

Company ownership

Sale Price: ฿ 12 m / $ 360k / € 322k

