(House for Sale) Chokchai Garden Home 4 – in East Pattaya

Chokchai Garden Home 4 is a residential project located in Soi Khao Noi, East Pattaya. Conveniently positioned near everyday amenities, it offers easy access to main travel routes. It’s just a 5-minute drive to Tara Pattana International School and 10 minutes to nearby shopping malls. The project features wide internal roads, a communal garden, a swimming pool, CCTV, and 24-hour security—ensuring a safe and comfortable living environment. This recently renovated home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, set on a 176 sq.m. land plot with 100 sq.m. of living space. It comes fully furnished with a well-equipped European kitchen, a dining area, and a cozy living room. Additional features include a laundry area, outdoor relaxation space, and covered parking—perfect for comfortable everyday living. This house is for sale under a company name and is ready to move in!







Chokchai Garden Home 4 – 2 bed 2 bath in East Pattaya (PP11381) (2025-05-20)

Turnkey 2-Bedroom Home in East Pattaya

Convenient location in Soi Khao Noi

Walking distance to Tops supermarket and restaurants

Excellent overall condition

Fully furnished

Company ownership

Sale Price: ฿ 3.69 m / $ 111k / € 99k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]

































