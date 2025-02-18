(Condo For Sale) Sugar Beach Condominium – 2 bed 2 bath in Pratamnak PP11106

Sugar Beach Condominium is an exclusive low-rise beachfront residence in Pattaya, situated at the end of Pratamnak Soi 5. It offers stunning sea views and direct beach access, with a variety of restaurants conveniently located nearby. Just a few minutes drive to the golf course. The facilities include a communal garden, a fitness center, a swimming pool with salt water, CCTV, covered parking, and 24-hour security. This stunning apartment features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, offering a spacious 116 sq m of living space. It comes fully furnished, including a European kitchen, dining area, spacious living area, and large balcony with stunning sea views. This apartment is available for sale in Thai name but Foreign quota is available and is ready to move in!







Bedroom Condo For Sale in Pratumnak

– Real beachfront condo

– Exclusive residence near Soi 5

– Fully furnished, 116 sqm

– Foreign Quota

– High-end luxury development

Sale Price: ฿ 16.2m / $475k / €461k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]































