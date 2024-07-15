Very heavy rainfall warned in Pattaya and eastern region

The Meteorological Department warns of very heavy rainfall in the northeastern, eastern (including Pattaya), and western southern regions. People in these areas should be cautious of heavy rain. For Bangkok and its vicinity, there is a 70% chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain in some areas.

The Meteorological Department forecasts the weather for the next 24 hours. A monsoon trough lies across the upper northern region and the upper northeastern region, extending to a strong low-pressure cell off the central coast of Vietnam. Meanwhile, the relatively strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This weather pattern will cause thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas, with very heavy rain expected in the northeastern, eastern, and western southern regions. People in these areas should be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and water runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.







Waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will be relatively strong, with wave heights of 2-3 meters and more than 3 meters in thunderstorm areas. In the lower Andaman Sea and the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be about 1-2 meters high, reaching over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in these areas should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should refrain from leaving the shore.

Bangkok and its vicinity will have thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some places. The minimum temperature will be 26-27 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be 32-34 degrees Celsius.















































