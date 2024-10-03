Typhoon ‘Krathon’ makes landfall in Taiwan; Thailand continues to face heavy rainfall in central, eastern, and lower northeastern regions

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reports that Typhoon “Krathon” is moving towards southern Taiwan, making landfall this morning (October 3). Meanwhile, Thailand continues to face heavy rainfall for another day due to a monsoon trough passing through the central, eastern, and lower northeastern regions, along with wind convergence in the upper northern and central parts of the country.

Somkuan Tonchan, Director of the Weather Forecast Division at the Meteorological Department, stated that Typhoon “Krathon” is making landfall on the southern part of Taiwan on October 3. Fortunately, it will have no impact on Thailand’s weather.



In Thailand, ongoing thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas are caused by a moderate cold air mass covering the northern and upper northeastern regions. The monsoon trough is moving across the central, eastern, and lower northeastern parts, coupled with wind convergence in the lower atmosphere in the upper northern and central regions. As a result, these areas have experienced continuous rainfall throughout the night and will need to remain cautious of further rain today. The weather remains unstable with thunderstorms affecting the western part of the northern and central regions, including Bangkok, its surrounding areas, and the eastern region.







Starting tomorrow, the eastern part of the northern region and the upper northeastern region will see a drop in temperatures, and the public is advised to take care of their health during this transition.

From October 4-10, northern Thailand will experience less rain, while the southern region will see an increase in rainfall, with heavy rain in some areas, especially along the Gulf of Thailand. Thunderstorms will also cause stronger waves in affected areas. (TNA)





































