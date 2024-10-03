Flash floods from mountains and Ping River water level rise potentially leading to flooding in Chiang Mai city

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – The city of Chiang Mai is bracing for flooding as heavy rains have triggered landslides and swollen rivers, inundating several districts, Oct 3.

Flash floods from the mountains have inundated multiple villages in Mae Rim district, Chiang Mai province, affecting over 500 households. Although water levels have begun to recede in some areas, certain locations remain submerged under more than a meter of water.



Earlier on the day, a landslide caused by torrential rain in Mae Rim district claimed one life and cut off a major road. The incident has also led to the closure of Mae Sa Waterfall due to safety concerns.

The floodwaters from both Mae Rim and Mae Taeng districts, located in the northern part of the Chiang Mai city, will flow into the Ping River, causing the river’s water level to rise significantly.

It is predicted that the water level will reach nearly 5 meters tonight (Oct 3), potentially leading to another round of flooding in Chiang Mai city.

Authorities issue a red alert for seven zones. Residents in these areas have been urged to move valuables to higher ground as the river is rising at a rate of 15 centimeters per hour. The water level has already exceeded the critical point, forcing the closure of schools and businesses in low-lying areas.

Local officials are working around the clock to mitigate the impact of the disaster and provide assistance to affected communities.

Meanwhile, in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, a river has also burst its banks, forcing residents to evacuate their homes.

Mae Sai has not yet fully recovered from the recent devastating flood. (TNA)













































