282 deaths recorded on Thai roads during New Year holidays

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM)’s Road Safety Center has reported that 239 road accidents resulted in 259 injuries and 15 fatalities took place on Tuesday (Jan 3), bringing the year-end holiday death toll to 282.

The center said 55,787 officials were deployed at 1,880 checkpoints across the country and stopped 365,238 vehicles, on Jan 3 alone. Of the 54,629 people facing legal action, many were charged with offenses such as driving without a license, riding a motorcycle without a helmet, and breaking the speed limit.







Nakhon Si Thammarat province had the highest number of road accidents and injuries at 12 and 12, respectively, while Chachoengsao and Phuket provinces had the highest number of deaths at two each. Chiang Rai experienced the highest number of fatalities overall with 13 deaths, followed by Bangkok and Pathum Thani with 11 each. Six provinces, including Narathiwat, Bueng Kan, and Sukhothai, did not report any road fatalities.







The Road Safety Center has been collaborating with various agencies to gather data on road accidents during this period and is advising Bangkok and provincial authorities to closely monitor the speed limits of motorists in an effort to prevent further accidents.

The center can be contacted through the Line application or by calling 1784 to report incidents. (NNT)























