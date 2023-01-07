Medical tourism in Thailand expected to generate over 25 billion baht in 2023

The medical tourism industry in Thailand has shown good signs of growth since the decline of the COVID-19 pandemic. ttb analytics, a division of TMBThanachart, has recently forecast that medical tourism in Thailand would generate revenue of over 25 billion baht (700 million USD) in 2023.







According to ttb analytics, Thailand has become one of the world’s major medical destinations thanks to its reputation for good healthcare management and security. It has been shown on the Johns Hopkins University’s 2021 Global Health Security (GHS) Index that Thailand was ranked fifth place out of 195 countries, and first in Asia, in its ability to respond to pandemics and epidemics.







The forecast also declared that the global trends in wellness tourism and innovations in medical technology would lead to good opportunities for Thailand to enhance its medical tourism industry, since the country has health professionals of high capability, as well as international standard hospitals and relatively inexpensive costs for medical expenses. (PRD)























