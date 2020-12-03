Thai Public Health confirms no second wave; no lockdowns in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai high season

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the new COVID-19 situation was under control and there had not been the second wave of the disease but more measures to ease lockdowns must be delayed.







He was responding to concerns resulting from 10 COVID-infected Thai women who returned from work in Myanmar’s Tachileik border town opposite Chiang Rai province, dodged quarantine at the border and traveled inside the country.

“The present situation is controllable and it is not the second wave. Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai do not need a lockdown. Transmission has been contained but the time for lockdown easing must be put off pending evaluation of situations in border areas,” Mr Anutin said.









He pointed out that the imported infection from Tachileik was different from previous infection and transmission from boxing stadiums.

However, he asked illegal returnees from Tachileik to show up for COVID-19 tests to help the government contain the disease.

Mr Anutin assured that tourists could visit the North as usual as long as they would wear face masks and observe other disease control measures.

Meanwhile, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported 13 new COVID-19 cases which raised the total to 4,039.





The 13 new cases comprised six illegal Thai returnees from Myanmar who dodged quarantine and seven quarantined arrivals – four Thais, one Indian, an Egyptian and a Pakistani.

Of the quarantined arrivals, two came from the Netherlands and one each from India, the United States, Mexico, Sweden, Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Of the total cases, 3,832 recovered and the death toll remained unchanged at 60. (TNA)











