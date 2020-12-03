Thai government speeds up on bringing foreigners with Thai spouses and houses back

The government’s Center for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) resolved to promote visits to southern tourist provinces and extend subsidies to boost people’s spending.







Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council, said CESA was worried about tourism in Phuket and resolved to promote visits to the island province from Sundays to Thursdays. There would be proper measures and plans to help local operators and encourage foreigners to visit Phuket, he said.









The government would try to bring back as soon as possible the foreigners who had Thai spouses and houses in Thailand, he said.

Also the government would support meetings and seminars in Phuket, Phang-nga and Krabi provinces, Mr Danucha said.

Pornchai Theeravet, financial advisor to the Fiscal Policy Office, said CESA approved the second phase of the co-payment subsidy scheme which would cover 5 million people who would receive a subsidy of 3,500 baht.

Moreover, each holder of state welfare cards will receive additionally 500 baht per month from January to March next year, he said.

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said domestic trips rose by 34% to 15.57 million trips since October and about 4 million Thai tourists were likely to make domestic trips this month.

According to him, the subsidy under the government’s “We Travel Together” tourism stimulus program will rise by 40%, but not over 3,000 baht per person, for trips to main tourist provinces including Phuket, Krabi, Phangnga, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

Besides, government officials can have two extra holidays that will not be deducted from their annual leave days.

In addition, TAT proposed a 40% subsidy (capped at 5,000 baht per person) for people aged 55 and over to have a 3-day-and-2-night trip in another province on weekdays. (TNA)











