New Swiss consulate set up in Jomtien-Pattaya after Chiang Mai and Phuket

A new Swiss honorary consulate will be established in the eastern province of Chonburi, as Thailand and Switzerland tighten their bilateral relationship.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana, the decision – proposed by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs – was endorsed by the Cabinet during its meeting this week.







The new honorary consulate is expected to help relieve the workload of the existing Swiss embassy in Thailand, while facilitating Swiss nationals residing in Chonburi province and its vicinity.

The new diplomatic establishment will also serve as a joint venture between the two nations, connecting them through economic and innovative cooperation. Chonburi is part of Thailand’s premium industrial zone, the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).







Two other Swiss honorary consulates in Thailand include one situated in the northern province of Chiang Mai and another in the resort city of Phuket.

Thailand meanwhile has three honorary consulates in Switzerland, in addition to the main embassy in the capital Bern. The three offices are located in Basel, Zurich, and Geneva.







The Swiss Confederation consulate is located at 489/9 Moo 12, Had Jomtien Soi 5, Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi, with the consular district covering 4 provinces, namely, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Mrs. Esther Kaufmann has been appointed as Honorary Consul of the consulate of Swiss Confederation in Chonburi. (NNT)



























